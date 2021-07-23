Benni to Orlando Pirates? AmaZulu coach McCarthy breaks silence

The 43-year-old denies holding talks with the Buccaneers to replace Josef Zinnbauer, insisting he has a contract with Uzuthu

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has come out to deny reports linking him with a move to PSL giants Orlando Pirates.

Speculation about the future of the 43-year-old tactician hit the headlines last week after he failed to report to AmaZulu’s first pre-season training camp, with rumours going round he was holding talks with Pirates over a possible transfer.

But after returning home from an extended holiday, the former Bafana Bafana striker has dismissed the reports linking him with a move away from Uzuthu.

What has been said?

“On the question that was asked, that I’ve had discussions with Orlando Pirates. No, I’ve not had a discussion with anyone,” McCarthy told Marawa Sports Worldwide as quoted by idiskitimes.

“I was not approached by Pirates; I haven’t had a chat with the chairman or any one of Orlando Pirates for that matter.

“Orlando Pirates has their own coaches and I’m sure they are very happy and content with what they have. So I didn’t have any meetings or discussions of taking the job at Orlando Pirates.”

On his status at AmaZulu, McCarthy explained: “I’ve got two more years on my contract.

“So that’s still a long time for me to go and achieve a lot of things here at AmaZulu. I’m happy and the way things look, I’m gonna finish my contract here at the club.

“But a lot of things can happen in football, a lot of things always changes in an instant, so new contract and all that, it will come I think.”

AmaZulu departure fake news?

On dismissing the reports as fake news, the club said in a statement: “Usuthu would like to clarify any fake news regarding coach Benni McCarthy and Andre De Jong.

“Coach McCarthy has returned to South Africa from his off-season break in Scotland. He has been in training with the players as of Saturday, July 17, 2021.”

