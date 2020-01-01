Benni to AmaZulu? Zungu coy about McCarthy rumours

The former Orlando Pirates striker is tipped as favourite to assume the coaching reins at Usuthu and the club owner had his say on the rumours

president Sandile Zungu could not deny or confirm that Benni McCarthy is headed to KwaZulu-Natal to replace Ayanda Dlamini as Usuthu head coach.

Dlamini stepped down on Monday, leaving AmaZulu placed 11th on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings following one win, three draws and two defeats.

McCarthy’s name has been prominently mentioned as a possible replacement for Dlamini ahead of other figures like Owen da Gama, Eric Tinkler, Gordon Igesund and Shaun Bartlett.

More teams

Following a slip of the tongue during a radio interview when Zungu said that the players are already excited about the new coach, but could not deny or admit if they have been discussing with McCarthy.

“Oh Benni in the 18-area. We haven’t finalised with the coach that we will be bringing to AmaZulu,” Zungu told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

“It’s probably a few days, if not a week before we sign our deal. It will not be my sole decision, but we will decide as a committee. We are not bureaucratic at Usuthu but we involve people because sometimes many people’s views are better than one person’s view.

“To be very honest, a few hours after we announced Ayanda’s departure we received about 70 calls just about from everyone. We will be following processes with my support team to review who we need to go with.

“There is a couple of great names in the soccer fraternity who have extreme experience with the South African environment who have raised their hands. So we are spoilt for choice which is very flattering because it then means that there is something good about us.”

Since Zungu took over AmaZulu proprietorship from Patrick Sokhela in October and found Dlamini already on the permanent role as coach, the next tactician will be the first to be appointed by the new owners.

In a statement that insinuates Dlamini was not to their expectations, Zungu emphasised on bringing in a coach who matches their huge investments in new signings for this season.

Article continues below

“We have to do it right first time. It will be our first appointment of a head coach and we have to do it correctly,” said Zungu.

“Going by the quality of signings we have made, then there are expectations that we do the right thing when we sign the coach. I am absolutely sure that whoever we will bring to the team, the players will be happy with him but I am not sure who it is because we have not finalised anything.”

AmaZulu host Durban rivals in their next league match on December 16.