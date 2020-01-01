Benni McCarthy 'would consider coaching Kaizer Chiefs'

Reports indicate that Amakhosi might sack Ernst Middendorp anytime soon after surrendering the PSL title to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns

Former forward Benni McCarthy has admitted that he has a “soft spot” for his childhood "love" and would consider a coaching job at the club.

McCarthy has been jobless since November when he was fired by following a difficult run that threatened them with relegation.

But with reports indicating that Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could be shown the exit door soon, McCarthy’s name has been thrown around as possible replacement, although the frontrunner appears to be Gavin Hunt.

After leading the table for 28 games, Chiefs came within 31 minutes from winning their first league title since 2015 but capitulated in spectacular fashion on the last day of the season when held them to a 1-1 draw, throwing Middendorp’s future into uncertainty.

“I am itching [to come back to coaching]. This lockdown makes you realise how much you miss being on the touchline. I am raring to go if given the opportunity,” McCarthy told Marawa TV.

“Yes of course [I have thought about coming back to ]. My first priority will always be back home because the country needs fixing.

"We are sitting on a crisis which we do not know how to fix, like the national team is suffering. Teams are doing well but we can’t seem to get it right when it comes to Bafana.

“If you are in coaching you improve so many players. I was able to improve a lot of players at Cape Town City. I boosted their national team opportunities so yes I want to get back working and get myself in. I want to get South Africa where it belongs by improving players.

“As a kid growing up I have always been a Chiefs supporter so yes [I would consider coaching Chiefs]. I have a soft spot for Kaizer Chiefs in my heart.

"Together with , those were my two ‘loves’ when it comes to football. And then I had the privilege and honour to play for Orlando Pirates at the later stages of my career and I had an amazing time there. The team did exceptionally well under the circumstances and we won the treble.

“So two of the greatest teams in South Africa and I have been a part of. One as a supporter and the other one I have been fortunate enough to play for. Two great teams that I think any coach including coach Pitso [Mosimane]. If he gets an opportunity to manage Pirates or Chiefs, he would take it in a heartbeat because South African football is Orlando Pirates and Kaizer.”

Hunt, however, seems the likeliest, for now, to land replace Middendorp if Amakhosi fire the German.

Asked if he would be comfortable to take up a job as an assistant coach to Hunt, McCarthy responded: “You’re trying to say to me that Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can work together. How is that going to work?”