'Benni McCarthy working very closely with Rashford at Manchester United, you can see' - Arsenal legend Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy should be lauded for Marcus Rashford's current form for Manchester United.

Rashford on target for Man Utd vs Leeds

McCarthy lauded for goals

Wright voices opinion of Bafana legend

WHAT HAPPENED: McCarthy's impact was yet again displayed on Sunday when Rashford continued with his impressive form in front of the goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds United.

Alejando Garnacho scored the other goal for the Red Devils who are now in the race for Premier League title alongside leaders Arsenal and second-placed defending champions Manchester City.

However, it is Rashford's form that has caught the attention of the former striker who believes the introduction of the South Africa legend has benefited the versatile forward.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the acquisition of Benni McCarthy, a striker coach, has helped him," Wright said as quoted by Give Me Sport.

"When you look at the movement for that goal... it was brilliant. And that says to me that someone like Benni McCarthy’s working very closely with him. He has improved no end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to his arrival at Manchester United in July, Rashford was struggling to score regularly.

Currently, only Erling Haaland of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Ivan Toney of Brentford have scored more goals than Rashford in the ongoing campaign, 12, and McCarthy has been credited for that.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images.

WHAT NEXT: McCarthy will hope Rashford extends his exploits to help Man United win the League Cup, FA Cup, have a say in Europa League, and of course the Premier League title race.