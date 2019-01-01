Benni McCarthy will probably move overseas instead of the PSL – Kannemeyer

The former Bafana Bafana defender has shared his thoughts on the sacking of the Citizens coach

Former Cape Town Spurs defender David Kannemeyer believes chairman John Comitis could have given coach Benni McCarthy a chance to turn things around.

The Magic FC coach is of the view having a new coach will change the philosophy of the club and that could destabilize the team as the players will have to start from scratch as far as impressing the new manager is concerned.

Moreover, the retired and left-back believe the move could hurt the club in terms of support, whilst adding the former winner could try his luck in Europe.

“It was a bad start to their season, to be honest, and having said that, I think maybe Comitis should have given him a chance to turn things around," Kannemeyer told Goal.

“But that is the nature of the game where coaches come and go. If the results are not there, the players don’t get sacked but it’s the coach sadly.

“It’s not looking good for the club because whoever comes in will have a new philosophy and it’s just tricky for Comitis as they look to move ahead without Benni.

“I think it will be difficult to get a coach at this time of the year and there will be a lot of changes that must be introduced. The players will have to adjust and it’s basically a new start in the middle of the season.”

Speaking about the all-time Bafana top scorer’s future and whether he must look to get a new club in the Premier Soccer League ( ), the 42-year-old believes McCarthy could move overseas.

“I think probably he will look overseas, he’s got the best coaching qualification from Europe and the papers will speak for him,” continued the coach.

“He is experienced having spent more than two seasons with the club in the PSL, he has a trophy and I think he will be tempted to try there.

“He has done his duty and I am confident he might look overseas than in the PSL.”

Kannemeyer hopes the club won’t lose their support after the departure of the popular coach.

“Look, I haven’t seen Benni as a coach or worked with him on a daily basis and you may be a good player but that doesn’t mean you will automatically become a top coach,” added the legend.

“I may not really speak about his qualities as a coach because I have not worked with him personally. We will need to talk about the methods and his philosophy but there’s no doubt about his quality as a player.

Article continues below

“I think the club benefitted a lot in terms of support when a homeboy from Cape Town was handed the job as a coach in the PSL.

“With his sacking, let’s see how it affects the club because I am definitely confident that many supporters followed the club because of Benni. Let’s see how Comitis deals with it going forward.”

In addition, the former FC hitman leaves the club languishing at number 13 on the PSL log table with eight points from a single win, five draws and three losses.