Benni McCarthy: What is next for the former Cape Town City coach?

Goal takes a look at the Cape Town-born mentor's options after he parted ways with the Citizens

Benni McCarthy is one of the brightest young coaches in South African football despite his recent sacking by .

The Citizens confirmed they had parted ways with the retired striker on Monday morning with the Mother City side having struggled in the this season.

City were eliminated in the first rounds of the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup under McCarthy's guidance, while the team's league form has also been a cause for concern.

Nevertheless, McCarthy left his first job as a head coach after guiding the team to the 2018 MTN8 triumph and also finished as runners-up in the same competition a year before.

So what's next for McCarthy?

McCarthy has been linked with the Pirates coaching job in the past and he is still loved at the club having helped the team clinch a treble during the 2011/12 season before he retired from professional football.

Bucs' current coach Rhulani Mokwena, who was appointed on an interim basis in August following Milutin Sredojevic's departure, has failed to make an impact in the position so far.

Some have called for Mokwena to be replaced and McCarthy's availability has come at the right time with the Uefa Pro Licence holder having revealed his dream of coaching a big PSL club.

Returning to the Soweto giants could be just the sort of challenge McCarthy is looking for after proving himself at a smaller team.

Bafana Bafana

McCarthy was constantly linked with the coaching job during Stuart Baxter's tenure as many felt he was the right man to lead the national team.

The former Sint-Truidense V.V assistant coach, who remains Bafana Bafana's record goalscorer with 31 goals to his name, already knows what international football is all about.

The Bafana hot seat is currently occupied by Molefi Ntseki, but McCarthy could be a good assistant.

The role would also help the 41-year-old tactician prepare for a possible future role as Bafana head coach emulating one of South Africa's most successful coaches, Pitso Mosimane.



Sabbatical Leave





Taking a break from football could also be an option for McCarthy following a two-and-a-half-year spell in charge of City where he cut his teeth as a head coach.

Some world-renowned coaches including Pep Guardiola have taken sabbatical leaves in the past and McCarthy could also follow suit.

A break would help the winner recharge his batteries and come back refreshed, motivated and hungry for success.