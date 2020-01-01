Benni McCarthy: What Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns can learn

The ex-Bafana striker is currently unattached to any team, and he feels coaches fail at the 'Big Three' because certain people make decisions for them

Former coach Benni McCarthy has explained why too many coaches fail at , and .

According to McCarthy, coaches have to make it clear as soon as they get appointed that they should be in charge of the playing personnel.

However, McCarthy admits that giving the coach too much freedom may be catastrophic, saying teamwork is what makes the team tick.

"It's about making it clear [at the Big Three]. When you come in as a coach, you’ve got to let your bosses and club owners know the intentions and what you want to achieve and the way you want to work. It’s not about the coach making every single decision for the club; it’s about working together," said McCarthy to the South African Football Journalists’ Association.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants the same success [and] when the team does well, the club gets the recognition. I know the big problem at these clubs is that coaches, the majority of the time, don’t bring in the players. They don’t get to choose the players they bring in. They find the players there and they’ve got to make them better," he explained.

Speaking from his home in , the 42-year-old mentor said team managers and club chairmen should work together for what is best for the team.

"What clubs at home need to understand is that the coach is the one who is in charge of the team; he knows what the team needs to progress to be better when they go out there.

"The football managers and chairmen need to work with the coach on the kind of players that come in and make a difference to the team and are better than what the club already has," continued McCarthy.

"If they can establish that, you will see that there will be more success for a club that implements that first," he said.

"I don’t think coaches should have 100 per cent free reign - that’s abusing the system, especially because there are so many you hear take backhanders. That’s why there needs to be working together," added McCarthy.