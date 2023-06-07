Benni McCarthy warns Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates about Mamelodi Sundowns, discloses what went wrong at AmaZulu

Benni McCarthy believes ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ domestic dominance will not be easy as he also details why he left AmaZulu.

Benni comments on PSL clubs ending Downs' dominance

During his time at Usuthu, they looked on course to challenge Downs

He says AmaZulu are now back where he found them

WHAT HAPPENED? The 45-year-old was once involved in the bid to stop the Brazilians during his Premier Soccer League days as Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach. He came close with Usuthi after he led them to finish as PSL runners-up to Sundowns at the end of the 2020/21 season.

With other traditional giants like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates also struggling to catch up with Sundowns’ level, McCarthy says it is possible but difficult.

WHAT BENNI SAID: "Toppling Sundowns would be a huge task given their success, but I believe that money can’t buy you everything and if players have the will and heart to succeed and if you are willing to die on that football pitch, you can beat anyone," McCarthy told 94.7.

AND WHAT MORE? McCarthy reveals differences in vision as what pushed him out of AmaZulu.

"The club, president and chairman didn’t see the potential I saw at that time and they didn’t want to build on the season we had when we ended second and competed in the Champions League,” said McCarthy.

"I felt like there were people at the club who took you 5 steps back after making 10 steps forward. You have to make hard decisions in football if you want to succeed.

“I see now that they are making the changes that I wanted when I was there and I would probably still be there and in charge of a very competitive team.

"When you don’t want to make changes because you have had success, you are making a huge mistake and that’s what happened.

“This is me now, and me not staying there has given me the opportunity to go to Man United and AmaZulu is back to where they were before I arrived there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSL runners-up spot McCarthy guided Usuthu to, was the club’s best-ever position in the league. Their first appearance in the Caf Champions League saw them reaching the group stage, in what was a historical campaign.

Now with McCarthy being a first-team coach at Premier League giants Manchester United, AmaZulu might be regretting letting him go. Since the Bafana legend left, there have been chaotic appointments of coaches at Usuthu who are currently in search of yet another manager.

The KwaZulu-Natal side had three coaches in the last season alone as they missed out on a top-eight spot.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? Usuthu president Sandile Zungu said they will appoint a new coach in due course.