Benni McCarthy to Orlando Pirates: Has Davids exit opened door for former Bafana Bafana striker?

The two coaches had been in charge on an interim basis after the departure of Josef Zinnbauer just two matches into the 2021/ 22 season

With Orlando Pirates confirming Fadlu Davids' departure but not commenting on Mandla Ncikazi's future, Benni McCarthy joining Bucs remains a possibility.

When announcing Davids' departure on Friday, no indication was made as to whether Davids asked to leave for another job, or whether he was relieved of his duties by the club.

The possibility remains that Ncikazi will be given the head coach role. That would be a strange call on a number of levels however, with respect to Ncikazi that is.

Because ultimately, despite doing a decent enough job, neither Ncikazi nor Davids covered themselves in glory in what was a relatively disappointing season for Bucs, although to be fair as well, they had a lot to contend with.

Yet despite reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, it was a stuttering season for the Buccaneers and they never really produced any consistent results nor especially exciting football.

There were issues over player selections and formations and neither of the two were able to get the fans fully on board.

To expect Ncikazi to suddenly take Pirates to the next level all on his own would be asking a lot from a relatively young coach who does not have a great deal of experience as a head coach in the PSL.

It wouldn't go down well with a lot of the supporters.

And after years of underachievement, one would think that Pirates management will be aware of the importance of making a statement of intent to the rest of the league, and to their own fans, by making a high profile signing with the next coach.

Benni McCarthy would be just that man. He's free and available – which he might not be in years ahead - and he has often and recently made clear his love of the club where he ended his illustrious playing career.

The timing just seems right. Bucs need a saviour and who better to do that that one of Bafana Bafana’s best ever and most famous players. In fact it would almost be surprising if Bucs do overlook former Cape Town City head coach and AmaZulu Benni.

So with that it mind, one feasible scenario is that the club are considering hiring Benni as the main man, and asked Ncikazi and Davids whether they would like to remain on as assistants, helping ensure some continuity.

And perhaps the former Golden Arrows manager was happy with that, and the Capetonian not. Of course, that's just speculation, but…watch this space!

Who would you like to see take over at Pirates? Let us know in the comments below.