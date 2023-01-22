'Benni McCarthy' to Kaizer Chiefs? Zwane wants to add to Amakhosi coaching staff

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is considering beefing up his technical team with a strikers coach as problems at Chiefs persist.

Chiefs' strikers have been struggling this season

That has to Zwane considering adding a forwards coach

Having a forwards coach has been working well for Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were beaten 1-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday in what was their third straight Premier Soccer League defeat. Having not scored a goal in their three games, Zwane is now looking for ways to fix their attacking problems.

Zwane says they are discussing the idea of adding a forwards coach to his backroom staff to work with his misfiring strikers.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Maybe going forward we might need to strengthen that department by getting a striker coach who can help us,” Zwane told the media as per Far Post.

“Because there is so much going on in the game. The game has evolved so if we can’t get it right for us as coaches then maybe we might go that route.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By considering adding a specialist coach to work with strikers, Zwane might have been inspired by how Benni McCarthy is doing at Manchester United. The former Bafana Bafana star is the Red Devils’ forwards coach who has been credited for United’s improvement in their attack.

Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates have also gone the same route after they recently roped in Scott Chickelday to work with their strikers. Last week, Pirates beat Golden Arrows 3-1 and scored in the second half for the first time this season.

Amakhosi have also been facing similar problems upfront with Ashley du Preez struggling for goals. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is among the league’s top scorers but has been missing clear-cut chances.

If Zwane goes on and adds a forwards coach to his backroom staff, the new man will also work with latest signing Christian Saile Basomboli. It is also to be seen if the Soweto giants will sign another striker during the current transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi now prepare to host Royal AM next Sunday as they seek to pick themselves up from a difficult run.