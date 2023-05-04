Benni McCarthy takes another swipe at PSL clubs: 'I kissed the frogs that I needed to kiss, now I'm at dream club'

Benni McCarthy says Manchester United is his dream team and insisted he is learning a lot from manager Erik Ten Hag.

McCarthy coached AmaZulu and Cape Town City

Both teams fired him

Bafana legend living his dream at Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED: The Manchester United strikers' coach has been a hit at Old Trafford after improving the attacking department since joining in the summer.

However, the Bafana Bafana legend was fired by Premier Soccer League outfits Cape Town City and AmaZulu in his previous jobs before moving to Erik ten Hag's side.

McCarthy is delighted to have gotten his dream job and shared his feelings about how he had to pay his dues in South Africa before signing up at Carrington.

WHAT HE SAID: "Erik ten Hag is trying to imitate the good years that brought so much joy to people's lives," Benni told iDiski Times.

"I'm part of his team, I'm super excited, and I couldn't be prouder of myself for just learning what I had to learn.

"I kissed the frogs that I needed to kiss, and now I'm at my dream club. I want to learn as much as I can from Ten Hag. He has such humility. He is humble, he is incredible, like just a complete gentleman. He is top, top, top-notch in terms of tactics [and] in terms of the way you want to play. He has a clear team vision."

AND WHAT IS MORE: In another interview, McCarthy had claimed Usuthu and City fired him because he was too successful.

However, the fans were divided on their opinion, with some feeling the former striker did not treat PSL players with the respect they deserved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At Manchester United, McCarthy played a role as they won the Carabao Cup, and are in the final of the FA Cup where they will play Manchester City in the final.

The Red Devils are also chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are currently behind the Citizens, Arsenal and Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT: On Thursday night, the Red Devils play Brighton in their next league assignment.