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The Kenya head coach has taken a dig at Pitso Mosimane's predecessor by claiming South Africa's stars were "tense" and "nervous" during the tenure of former manager Hugo Broos. The Bafana Bafana legend believes the national team is finally playing with freedom under their new coach, suggesting a higher ceiling could have been reached at the 2026 World Cup.

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McCarthy highlights the 'Mosimane effect' on South Africa

The build-up to Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Kenya has been dominated by a fascinating tactical and personal subplot. Benni McCarthy, the man currently leading the Harambee Stars, has offered a strikingly honest assessment of his home nation’s progress since Pitso Mosimane took charge in September 2026. According to the former Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker, the psychological atmosphere within the Bafana Bafana camp has undergone a radical transformation, moving away from a period defined by rigidity and anxiety under the previous regime.

As McCarthy prepares to face his compatriot Mosimane at the Orlando Amstel Arena on November 13, he has not shied away from comparing the current setup to the era led by Hugo Broos.

“Local is lekker, you can see the players play with freedom. There is a lot of excitement and joy in the camp, and they have a coach who understands them now,” McCarthy said during his pre-match press duties. The legendary forward emphasised that the presence of a South African mentor has allowed the players to express themselves without the fear that seemed to plague them previously. “A coach that understands the culture and what it means to bleed South African. And it’s amazing to see, and if only we had this at the World Cup, I think South Africa would have done a little better than they did,” he said according to FARPost.

Addressing the tension of the Hugo Broos era

While McCarthy was careful to state that his comments were not intended as a direct attack on the technical work done by Broos, his observations about the players' body language were telling. He believes that the weight of expectation under the Belgian tactician led to a visible lack of composure on the pitch. This "nervousness" is something he feels has been completely eradicated since Mosimane stepped into the dugout, with the squad now playing a more expansive and joyful brand of football that resonates with the South African public.

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Reflecting on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa exited in the Round of 32, McCarthy hinted that the team might have progressed further had the current managerial structure been in place earlier. He noted that the transition from a foreign tactical approach to one rooted in local football philosophy has unlocked the potential of several key individuals. The contrast in styles is evident in South Africa's recent results, including a 5-0 thrashing of Eritrea that showcased the offensive fluidity McCarthy is now praising from the opposition dugout.

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“I’m not criticising or saying anything bad about what the previous coach has done, but I just feel that when you watch Bafana now compared to then, there are so many players who were tense when they put on that Bafana jersey, with a bit of nervousness,” McCarthy explained. This admission adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming Soweto clash, as McCarthy must now find a way to stop the very "freedom" he admires. Despite his role as Kenya's head coach, his pride in South Africa's resurgence remains clear, even if it makes his professional task significantly more difficult this week.

A crucial AFCON qualification double-header

The stakes for the match on Friday are high, though the two teams find themselves in very different positions within Group D. South Africa are the form team, sitting pretty with six points from their opening two fixtures.

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Kenya, meanwhile, have a unique status in the qualifiers. As co-hosts of the 2027 AFCON, the Harambee Stars have already guaranteed their place at the finals, but McCarthy is desperate to prove their competitive mettle.

Closing his remarks, McCarthy expressed his genuine admiration for the work Mosimane has undertaken since returning to the national team setup. “But now, they play with so much freedom, and it’s great. As a South African, it’s fantastic to see what the players and your country are doing, and I really wish they have endless success under the leadership of coach Pitso,” he concluded. Whether that success continues on Friday night remains to be seen, as McCarthy looks to set aside his national loyalties for ninety minutes in pursuit of a landmark win for Kenyan football.