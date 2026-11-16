Benni McCarthy stands by Kenya selection choices amid favouritism allegations - 'Those are the players you trust and go for'

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Harambee Stars head coach has issued a firm rebuttal to critics questioning his squad selection following the recent encounter against Bafana Bafana. The South African tactician found himself under fire for his continued reliance on certain players despite their perceived lack of minutes at club level.

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McCarthy stands by his core group

The Harambee Stars coach has found himself at the centre of a heated debate regarding his squad choices, specifically concerning players who have struggled for consistency in Europe.

One particular focal point of the criticism has been Ryan Ogam. The 21-year-old was a breakout star under Benni McCarthy, making a significant impact during the African Nations Championship.

After finding opportunities limited at Wolfsberger AC, Ogam was sent on loan to Belgian side RFC Liege.

“Nah, I don’t know where people come with this loyalty thing, it’s just coaching the players who have performed, the players who have done the job for you, when you need to call upon the players you know that you can go to war with, that will bail you out of any situation,” McCarthy said, as per iDiski Times.

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“Those are the players you trust and go for. Also, why would I pick someone with two or three games in the Kenyan league who just started yesterday, over a player who is plying his trade in Europe and up against quality opposition? The maths don’t add up,” the Kenya coach continued as he defended his tactical approach.

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Prioritising experience over domestic form

The debate highlights a common friction between international coaches and local supporters who wish to see more representation from the domestic league.

McCarthy was adamant that his selection process is entirely objective and tailored to the specific challenges posed by Kenya's opponents. He dismissed the idea that personal relationships or history influenced his squad lists more than technical requirements. For him the goal remains building a team capable of competing at the highest continental level.

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“So, I don’t know where people come with favouritism, so for me, I select based on who I think is the best for what we need against the opponent we’re facing, that’s how I select the squad and yeah…” he concluded.

With the Harambee Stars continuing their journey under his guidance, McCarthy appears unlikely to change his philosophy.