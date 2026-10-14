Benni McCarthy slammed for defeatist attitude with Kenya ahead of Bafana Bafana showdown - 'You have to think that you can win it'

The tension surrounding the Kenyan national team has reached boiling point following comments made by head coach Benni McCarthy regarding the long-term prospects of the Harambee Stars. McCarthy, the former Bafana Bafana striker and Manchester United first-team coach, recently claimed that Kenya lacks the necessary depth to compete with established African powerhouses like South Africa or Senegal in the immediate future.

Julien Mette, the current manager of Kenyan Premier League giants Tusker FC, has become the most prominent voice to speak out against McCarthy’s outlook. The Frenchman, who recently led his side to a 2-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars in their FKF Premier League opener, believes that such a public admission of inferiority is counterproductive to the competitive nature of the sport.

“You are in a competition to win it,” Mette told Pulse Sports Kenya.

“Even tomorrow if Kenya plays the World Cup, you have to think that you can win it and tomorrow if Tusker plays the Champions League, you have to think that you can win it because that is the beauty of football.”

This philosophy stands in direct opposition to McCarthy’s more cautious approach, which was voiced after a particularly difficult international window for the Kenyan squad.

McCarthy’s comments were delivered against a backdrop of significant internal strife, including a player strike over unpaid wages and a winless run on the pitch. The South African tactician previously went as far as to label the prospect of beating Bafana Bafana a very impossible task, citing the vast difference in squad depth and professional preparation.

Mette emphasised that the role of football professionals extends beyond mere tactical analysis; it involves restoring the enthusiasm of a disillusioned fanbase. He suggested that the recent administrative and technical struggles have left supporters feeling detached from the national project.

“We are here to entertain people, that is the basis. Before being coaches or players, we are football fans first and we support a team and good football so now as coaches and players, we have to bring enthusiasm and mentality,” the Tusker boss noted.

The Frenchman’s critique continued as he addressed the emotional state of the Kenyan supporters. He noted that the recent weeks have been particularly trying for the local community, stating, “Regarding the past weeks in Kenya, I think the Kenyan fans are a little disappointed because of many reasons and now it is time for good football.”

This appears to be a direct challenge to McCarthy’s narrative, suggesting that the path to recovery lies in positive performances rather than long-term excuses about systemic deficiencies.

McCarthy’s tenure has been scrutinised not just for results, but for his blunt assessments of the Kenyan footballing landscape. By comparing Kenya unfavourably to his home nation, South Africa, he has inadvertently created a divide between himself and the local coaching fraternity.

As the Harambee Stars prepare for their upcoming fixtures, including a high-stakes showdown with Bafana Bafana, the pressure on McCarthy is mounting. His detractors argue that if the coach does not believe in the possibility of an upset, his players are unlikely to perform with the intensity required to achieve one.



