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Benni McCarthy’s tenure as the head coach of the Harambee Stars appears to be hanging by a thread following a series of public disputes with the country’s football governing body. The former Manchester United first-team coach is facing a backlash from officials after releasing a scathing statement that highlighted internal dysfunction and logistical failures.

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Tensions rise between McCarthy and Kenyan Federation

Benni McCarthy, the legendary South African striker currently serving as the head coach of the Kenya national team, finds his position under significant threat. Recent reports indicate that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is deeply dissatisfied with the coach's recent conduct and public pronouncements. The friction follows an explosive official statement released by McCarthy just last week, in which he took aim at the federation's handling of several sensitive internal matters.

The Harambee Stars manager did not hold back in his assessment of the current environment, raising serious concerns regarding overdue salary payments and ongoing logistical hurdles that have hampered the team's preparations. Most significantly, McCarthy highlighted allegations of racism involving his trusted goalkeeper coach, Moneeb Josephs. These revelations have created a public relations nightmare for the FKF, who reportedly feel that the South African tactician has bypassed all standard internal communication protocols to voice his grievances.

According to a source in Kenya, the governing body is now seriously considering a parting of ways with the former Bafana Bafana star. "The FKF is really not happy about McCarthy’s conduct. They feel that he should have proper channels to address his issues," the source revealed to The Citizen. This latest fallout marks a significant breakdown in the relationship between the technical bench and the federation board members who originally appointed him.

The situation has been exacerbated by what the FKF perceives as a pattern of insubordination from the head coach. The source further explained the federation's stance, noting that McCarthy has previously acted independently of their official structures. "Mind you, this is not the first time McCarthy has done this. He once organised a press conference with some selected journalists, and he did this on his own without using the FKF communication department," the source added regarding the coach's recent history.

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This perception of McCarthy being a "maverick" figure who operates outside the traditional hierarchy has led to calls for his immediate dismissal. The federation appears to be reaching a breaking point, with the source noting: "The FKF feels that McCarthy is uncontrollable; he does as he pleases, and some members of the board have called for his axing." Such strong sentiment suggests that his days in Nairobi could be numbered despite his high-profile reputation.

From Old Trafford to Nairobi: A turbulent tenure

McCarthy arrived in Kenya with a significant pedigree, having joined the Harambee Stars in March last year. However, the transition from the structured environment of the English top flight to the often-chaotic world of African international football has proven to be fraught with challenges.

As the two parties remain at a standstill, the future of the Kenyan national team remains in limbo.