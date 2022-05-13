Former AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has stated he would be ready to take over at either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates if he is approached.

The former Bafana Bafana striker is jobless after he parted ways with Usuthu and when responding to reports that have linked him with the two Soweto giants, McCarthy has opened up and said he would accept offers from the PSL clubs.

"I played for one and I supported one when I was a kid so, which coach in the world, except for Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Jose Mourinho. I think for the majority of the coaches anywhere in the world when you get an opportunity to coach either Chiefs or Pirates, you go for it," McCarthy told reporters during the Heineken All-Invitational press conference.

"You don’t say no, and I am no different from any of them. I have got aspirations, and when you get such an opportunity that knocks on your door, then you open and let them in."

Although he made his inspiration open, McCarthy – who believes the Soweto giants can compete with Mamelodi Sundowns if they get the right coaches - said the reports remain rumours though.

"It’s just a rumour, and just some articles spreading in the news, people making noises," he clarified.

"I can understand the fans’ frustrations. You know Chiefs are a massive club, they should be in a better position to compete with Sundowns and most clubs in the league, and so for Pirates.

"And they both have not done that but I’m sure the clubs are working on rectifying that, and they can come next season and compete and push Sundowns by getting the right people in, but for me, I have not been in contact with either of them. So, for me, it’s just a rumour."

Amakhosi are currently under interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, while co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi are in charge of Pirates.

When he took over at the Durban club, McCarthy helped them stabilise and guided them to the Caf Champions League – which was AmaZulu’s maiden continental appearance.