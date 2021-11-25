"We will become the new Swallows" - Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was left a frustrated man after his charges, once again, settled for a draw in the PSL assignment away to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

The first goal of the game was a 20th-minute own goal by Keagan Buchanan, but the hosts had to play the last 34 minutes of the contest with a man short after Cole Alexander was red-carded.

It was in this period that AmaZulu equalised through Bongi Ntuli's 77th-minute strike. Samkelo Mgwazela was also sent off in the dying moments of the game, to ensure the teams ended the game, each with a man less.

But the ex-Bafana Bafana striker was not amused with the way his charges played.

AmaZulu did not look like a team that wanted to win

"We really needed this one. Yes, it is very frustrating but there is not really much you can do. The fact that you don't lose the game [and ending up with a draw] is ridiculous," McCarthy told SuperSport later on.

"I talked about restricting the spaces which we did very well. We managed the game, but we got absolutely nothing. We did not look like a team that wanted to create and win a game because we were also off pace.

“Very frustrating. It’s becoming ridiculous.”



"And then we conceded the softest goal and now you are chasing the game and still, they are a man down and you are playing like you are three, four goals up. It is becoming very frustrating for me."

It was our game to lose

Despite dropping points for the second PSL match in a row, Usuthu coach commended his players for fighting to get a point. But he insisted it was a winnable match and if players do not improve, then new faces will be brought in.

"But I commend the team, two games in a row you come from behind. [However] there is not much I can do, because you do what you are supposed to do in training and then expect the players to step up during matches, but you end up getting these kinds of performances; throwing away three points," McCarthy continued.

"It was our game to lose... but we looked like we were nowhere, fortunately, we ended up getting a goal. We got a point, what more can you do?

"So we will go and continue working, leaving the club to decide what to do, because we need new faces in the team. If we continue with this kind of performance, we will keep on picking one point then we become the new Swallows."

After the Wednesday outcome, AmaZulu remained eighth on 16 points, while Amakhosi jumped to fifth with 19.