Benni McCarthy leaps to defence of Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane in Kaizer Chiefs-Doctor Khumalo debate

Benni McCarthy has weighed in on the Themba Zwane-Doctor Khumalo debate that rages in South Africa.

Benni has chipped in on social media

McCarthy has urged supporters to be fair to Zwane

Claims Khumalo is the best there’s ever been in South African soccer

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy has weighed in on a debate that’s been brewing in the South African social media sports space in recent days, with fans arguing whether Zwane or Khumalo is greater.

It’s not a new topic, but it’s not one that looks like to go away any time soon…even though McCarthy appears to have mobbed to end the discussion once and for all.

WHAT HE SAID: “Very unfair on Themba Zwane,” McCarthy wrote, in response to the statement that ‘Zwane is a better footballer than Khumalo’, “to compare him with the legendary Doc ‘16V’ Khumalo.

“Doggies is the best there was and ever will be in South African football history.

“That’s my five cents’ worth.”

WHAT’S MORE: In truth, Benni’s input is unlikely to end the debate—with fans seeming to enjoy arguing on whether Zwane or Khumalo is the greatest of all time.

While the former has enjoyed immense success with Sundowns—and continues to be a key part of Rhulani Mokwena’s plans—he didn’t make a mark in the international arena quite like Kaizer Chiefs hero Khumalo.

16 Valve spent over a decade and a half with the Glamour Boys and amassed a half-century of appearances for the national side.

He was part of the South Africa team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996, before competing in the country’s first World Cup appearance two years later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE? Many fans were delighted to see Benni chipping in on such a debate, with some chuffed to see the Bafana Bafana legend showing respect for South Africa legend Khumalo.

McCarthy’s own reputation is soaring this season for his work off the field at Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s attacking coach has overseen a major improvement in Marcus Rashford’s form in particular, with the England international slamming home a wonderful goal on Thursday as Manchester United dumped Real Betis out of the Europa League.

WHAT’S NEXT? Zwane, who has been named in the Bafana Bafana squad for the double-header against Liberia later this month, will be in action for Sundowns this weekend.

The PSL league leaders are away at Sudanese giants Al-Hilal on Saturday as they look to further advance their continental ambitions.

Downs will face Coton Sport on Friday, before hosting Cape TownCity on April 1.