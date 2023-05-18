Benni McCarthy lauds Kaizer Chiefs star Maart - I never came close to scoring a goal like that

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has picked his Premier Soccer League Goal of the Season.

The PSL season is coming to an end

There is debate around the best players, coaches and goals

Bafana legend Benni picked his best goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022/23 season will be concluded on Saturday and players will soon be recognized for their efforts. The league has already released nominees for various categories including Coach of the Year.

But the Goal of the Season is yet to be decided and McCarthy makes his pick. The former Orlando Pirates forward has settled for Yusuf Maart’s long-range scored in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates last October.

WHAT MCCARTHY SAID: “My selection for Goal of the Month for September and October has to be Yusuf Maart versus Orlando Pirates in a derby. It is an incredible goal,” McCarthy said in a video posted by PSL.

“And just the ability that he has, the mindset that he has, he saw the goalkeeper off the line and from inside his own half he decided to take a shot and try and beat the keeper from there – you don’t see these kinds of things happening in South African football.

“So, for a player to have that mentality and that audacity to try and beat a goalkeeper from that range gets my respect and it definitely will go down as one of the best all-time goals in the Soweto Derby in my opinion, because yeah I have played in a couple and never come close to scoring a goal like that," he added.

“Yusuf Maart has done that, so for me that has to go down as Goal of the Month and maybe even Goal of the Season contender because David Beckham many, many years [ago] has done it in the Premier League, Wayne Rooney has done it and these guys were all voted Players of the Month in their countries and contender Goal of the Season.

“So I don't see the reason why Yusuf Maart shouldn't win this category and be a contender for Goal of the Season. Well done young man and that is my vote for Goal of the Season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maart has been one of Chiefs' best-performing players this season in which they have struggled. Even former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth rates him as one of the standout Amakhosi players this term.

This is despite the former Sekhukhune United losing his national team place after he used to be a favourite of South Africa coach Hugo Broos. This was his first season at Naturena and his arrival coincided with a rebuilding project led by coach Arthur Zwane who was in his first job as head coach of a PSL team.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAART? Maart will be hoping to end the season on a personal high note when Chiefs take on Cape Town City in their last league match on Saturday.