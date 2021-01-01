Benni McCarthy talks up KZN-Derby between AmaZulu and Maritzburg United

The former Cape Town City boss has shifted focus from his side's recent loss to Amakhosi and is gearing up for the KZN Derby

FC head coach Benni McCarthy believes his side's derby clash against will be equally important for both sides.

McCarthy and Ernst Middendorp will meet in opposite dugouts on Sunday afternoon as the Team of Choice make the short trip to the Kings Park Stadium for the second Kwa-Zulu Natal derby of the Premier League season - thumped AmaZulu 2-0 in the first KZN Derby of the season.

Ahead of Sunday's match, Usuthu are ninth – two points and four places above their rivals as both teams look to continue to climb up the table.

More teams

McCarthy has talked up the importance of the encounter, saying it could be decisive for his team, who are looking to move to a 'healthier position'.

''Look, I think it’s just important for us to have that continuity, you know we played very well against Bloemfontein , and we didn’t collect maximum points,’’ McCarthy said.

''We came up against , and you know the ball possession, dominating the game, chances creating and all that but we just lacked that sharpness in front of the goals and then we came away disappointed with getting nothing from the Chiefs game.

''So now the importance is to keep the momentum, keep the positivity, keep the energy and keep the team spirit there and not let the boys drop their heads because the Chiefs game didn’t go accordingly.

''So mainly, we just must keep them focus, and not allow them to drop their heads. Just be in good spirits because there's still plenty of points to play for, plenty of matches to complete.

''I am very positive and excited for Sunday from what I've seen today [Friday] in training.

"The response, very energetic, the finishing, was very sharp today, you can see we are getting there, we are getting sharp, we getting the understanding and we are getting better and that was good and lots of positives to look forward to, come Sunday."



Considering their respective positions on the log and despite their somewhat contrasting recent form, the ex-Bafana forward feels the team who make the most of their opportunities will be triumphant on the day.

''I think for both teams, the game is equally important,’’ he added.

''For us, we also want to pull away from the teams that are below us and get ourselves close to healthier positions in the league and I’m pretty sure Maritzburg, they've had two fantastic wins against Bloem Celtic and against Chiefs.

Article continues below

"So stakes are high and their camp is probably very spirited because they’ve picked up six points from the last two games, and that is good, it makes for good reading come Sunday that’s it's going to be a derby, both teams fighting for it, both team playing good football and hopefully, we just have the edge over them.

''Just because we lost against Kaizer Chiefs and they beat Chiefs, doesn’t change the fact that Sunday will be two teams that will lock horns and go at it and the team that takes their chances is the one that will come out on top and let’s hope it will be the green of AmaZulu.''

The Durban side are expected to welcome back Bonginkosi Ntuli and Siphesihle Maduna, from injury and suspension, respectively.