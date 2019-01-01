McCarthy knows why we couldn't sign Johannes at Cape Town City - Comitis

The Citizens have gone seven straight PSL games without winning, fueling rumours the coach might be sacked soon

owner John Comitis has dismissed rumours of problems between him and head coach Benni McCarthy.

The Citizens are enduring a seven-game winless Premier Soccer League ( ) run and there are rumours Comitis and McCarthy have fallen out.

Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat away at left Cape Town City stuck in 10th spot on the log with just one victory after eight games.

Talk of trouble between Comitis and McCarthy stemmed from the coach struggling to sign his preferred players, notably defender Robyn Johannes who was linked with the club to solve their defensive woes.

Comitis frowned upon his reported cold relationship with the former Amsterdam and forward who had earlier in the season seemed to suggest his work was being held back by the non-fulfilment of his shopping list.

“Me and Benni go a long way. I know how he speaks and can make a comment tongue in cheek, but then the media take that and sensationalise it,” Comitis was quoted as saying by Sowetanlive.

“Everything Benni has said we have already spoken about in our technical meetings. He knows the reasons why we couldn't sign Johannes and he understands it.

“The quick fix was to get Robyn here, but he wanted a two-year contract, at his age we weren't willing to do that. It's frustrating to lose games we should have won."

McCarthy, however, managed to secure the services of veteran midfielder Mark Mayambela who made a surprise appearance against AmaZulu.

City host struggling in their next game.