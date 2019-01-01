Benni McCarthy is ready to coach Bafana Bafana – Jomo Sono

The experienced coach has shared his thoughts on who can lead the national team while Safa is looking for the right man for the job

Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono has tipped mentor Benni McCarthy as the perfect candidate to succeed Stuart Baxter.

The owner and coach of Jomo Cosmos stated the 1996 African champions need a principled coach and one that can feel the pain whenever the side loses a match.

With a number of coaches such as McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane of and ’ Gavin Hunt linked with the coaching role, ‘the Black Prince’ has tipped the former Uefa winner to lead the side.

“Everybody is ready. But as I said, Bafana doesn’t need only a good coach but someone with principles…who feels it when Bafana lose. Is Benni ready? I’ve been there [Bafana coach] four times. And I strongly believe that he [McCarthy] is ready. But it all depends on who’s around him,” Sono told the media.

“If he’s got the wrong people, he’s going to sink. Like Pitso [Mosimane] and all of them – they all sink. The national team is not like a club. You work with players from different cultures, some from overseas. He can be ready, but it’ll depend on the people he surrounds himself with," he noted.

Having coached the national team on four occasions, Sono is hoping a local coach is selected next.