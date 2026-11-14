Benni McCarthy identifies tactical trend hindering Lyle Foster’s pursuit of Bafana Bafana goalscoring record - 'Most teams play inverted wingers'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

South African legend believes the Houston Dynamo forward has the necessary quality to surpass his all-time national scoring record eventually. However, the current Kenya head coach warned that modern tactical shifts are making life significantly harder for traditional number nines in the international arena.

Advertisement

The challenge of the modern inverted winger

The evolution of tactical systems in the modern game has fundamentally altered the role of the traditional centre-forward, according to South Africa’s greatest-ever marksman.

Speaking after Kenya’s recent 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana in a 2027 AFCON qualifier, Benni McCarthy elaborated on why scoring has become a more complex task for today's generation of forwards. “Well, listen, it’s not just in South Africa; it’s a worldwide thing because when you look at modern-day football, now most teams play inverted wingers,” McCarthy said as per FARPost. “So you don’t get crosses anymore—putting it near post for strikers to make that near-post run. It’s difficult when you play a left-footer on the right, or a right-footer playing on the left.”

The Harambee Stars mentor noted that this lack of width and traditional delivery changes the rhythm of the game for a finisher. “So where are the crosses going to come from? The strikers keep making movements. Back in my day, we had Delron Buckley, for example; he was a left-footer. Myself, Shaun Bartlett, and Sibusiso Zuma—we had to make sure, you know, when the ball is on the left foot, one goes near post, one goes second post. Wherever that ball lands, one of us is going to get it,”

Foster backed to chase down McCarthy’s milestone

Despite these tactical hurdles, McCarthy remains a firm believer in Lyle Foster’s ability to reach the summit of South Africa’s scoring charts. Foster, who currently plies his trade in Major League Soccer with Houston Dynamo, has managed 10 goals for his country so far. While he is still 21 goals behind McCarthy’s long-standing record of 31, the former Manchester United first-team coach sees a striker with the requisite "aura" to become the nation’s new leading man if he receives the right support.

Advertisement Advertisement

McCarthy insisted that the tactical setup must be tailored to the specific strengths of the individual leading the line if Bafana want to see Foster thrive. “But now it’s different, you make a run, and then the wingers cut back onto their strong foot to bring it back, you know? So it’s difficult to breed strikers when you play inverted on the wings,” McCarthy continued as he assessed the current state of the game. The frustration for modern strikers often stems from seeing potential crossing opportunities evaporate as wide players look to cut inside and shoot themselves.

Related Topics

Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA

“But listen, Lyle [Foster], he’s finding his footing again. He’s top-notch. I said this a long time ago. I think if there’s a player that’s got the characteristics, that’s got the quality, that’s going to take my name off the record books there, it could be Lyle because he’s got the ability, and he’s got the aura,” the former Porto and Blackburn Rovers star added.

Playing to the strengths of the strikers

The recent qualifying match at the Orlando Amstel Arena provided a glimpse of Foster's broader utility, as he provided the assist for Relebohile Mofokeng’s goal rather than finding the net himself. McCarthy warned that South Africa must be careful not to waste the potential of Foster or fellow forward Iqraam Rayners by failing to adapt their system. He believes that the team must consciously decide to play for their strikers to maximize their output in front of goal.

Advertisement

“But he needs the service, he needs the team to play for him, you know? And Iqraam Rayners as well. You’ve got to play to the strengths of the strikers that you have; when you don’t play to the strength of your strikers, it becomes difficult for them to score goals,” McCarthy concluded.

As South Africa looks toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the debate over how to best utilise Foster will likely continue. For now, McCarthy’s record remains safe, but the legendary striker clearly expects that one day, with the right tactical adjustments from the wings, his tally will be eclipsed.