How Benni McCarthy helped improve Bafana Bafana hopeful Makhaula's game

The Randfontein-born player is still hoping to receive a national team call-up with the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers set to start next month

AmaZulu FC midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has credited coach Benni McCarthy for his improvement as he made his mark in the PSL last season.

The experienced player was one of the most outstanding central midfielders in the league as Usuthu challenged for the PSL title and eventually finished second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Makhaula revealed how McCarthy, who is a retired striker, gave him the confidence to play simple football which saw him being nominated for the PSL Midfielder of the Season award.

"Many people knew me as a very hard-tackling midfielder, so coach Benni McCarthy told me to play simple football," Makhaula told the media.

"He also made me grow in confidence. When he came in, it was like he always watched me. He believed in me."

Makhaula was hoping that his consistent displays for AmaZulu would be enough to catch the eye of the South Africa senior national team selectors.

However, the former Free State Stars and Highlands Park player was snubbed by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos and his assistants Helman Mkhalele and Cedomir Janevski.

Makhaula admitted that he was disappointed, but he was pleased to see his club teammates Veli Mothwa and Siyethemba Sithebe help Bafana clinch the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth.

"For me, I was disappointed for not being part of that Cosafa Cup team," the experienced player added.

"But was comforted by the fact that Veli Mothwa and Siyethemba Sithebe were part of that team and did well. I still believe there's still an opportunity to receive that call-up."

Makhaula, who is set to turn 32 in November this year, promised to continue working hard in the 2021/22 campaign.

"Next season you will see a better Makhaula. I won't stop, I will keep on fighting for the club, I'm more motivated for the new season," he concluded.

AmaZulu are scheduled to take on Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-final match on August 15.