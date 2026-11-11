Benni McCarthy hails Relebohile Mofokeng for proving 'biggest critic' Hugo Broos wrong: 'Thinking he was too small, too skinny, too petite'

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Benni McCarthy has lauded Relebohile Mofokeng for his remarkable impact at Royale Union SG, suggesting the youngster has already silenced those who doubted his ability to handle the physical demands of European football. The former Manchester United coach pointed specifically to the reservations previously held by former Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos regarding the attacker's slight frame.

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Silencing the doubters in Belgium

One of the most prominent voices expressing concern was Hugo Broos, who served as the head coach of the South African national team during Mofokeng's emergence. The veteran Belgian tactician had openly questioned whether the youngster possessed the necessary build to compete at the highest level abroad. However, Mofokeng has responded on the pitch, tallying five goals and four assists in just fifteen appearances for USG this season. This prolific start has caught the attention of Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who believes the player has already answered every question asked of him by his detractors since arriving in the Pro League.

Speaking via SportyTV, McCarthy expressed his immense pride in the player's development. "I think the biggest compliment I can give the boy is that he proved Hugo Broos wrong," McCarthy stated. "Hugo Broos was highly critical about him, thinking that he was too small, he was too skinny, he was too petite, and he wasn’t up to European standards that he would not fit in. But he’s gone there, and he’s proven him wrong. He’s scored [five] goals and a couple assists already so early in the season. He’s proven his biggest critic wrong and that’s what I’m the most proud of the boy."

Survival instincts and South African grit

McCarthy, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level in Europe having won the UEFA Champions League with Porto, believes Mofokeng's success is a testament to his mental fortitude. The former Bafana Bafana striker highlighted the importance of resilience when a young player is transplanted from their home comfort zone into a new culture and a faster league. For McCarthy, Mofokeng represents the classic South African "survivor" archetype - a player capable of thriving regardless of the obstacles or the physical disadvantages he might face against larger defenders in the Belgian top flight.

The coach continued his praise by emphasising how the youngster has handled being placed in an unfamiliar and challenging environment. "And that shows that he’s South African blood he’s a survivor. He can survive anywhere. You put him in an uncomfortable situation, and he comes up top," McCarthy added. His comments reflect a growing belief that Mofokeng is not just a luxury player but a gritty competitor who can adapt his game to meet the requirements of modern European football. The forward's ability to contribute directly to goals so early in his tenure has undoubtedly eased the pressure that often accompanies a high-profile move abroad.

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The narrative surrounding Mofokeng's size appears to be fading as his output increases. By focusing on his agility, low centre of gravity, and clinical finishing, he has managed to bypass the physical hurdles that Broos feared would hinder his progress. McCarthy’s analysis suggests that the mental aspect of the game is where Mofokeng is truly excelling, proving that he has the temperament to ignore external noise and focus on his professional development. This psychological strength is often what separates those who return home early from those who build lasting careers in the major European leagues.

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Building a platform for future greatness

Looking ahead, McCarthy is adamant that Mofokeng must not rest on his laurels after a positive start. The current Harambee Stars boss believes that Royale Union SG provides the perfect platform for the attacker to refine his skills before potentially moving to one of Europe's "big five" leagues. With USG competing in the Europa League and consistently challenging for domestic honours in Belgium, the level of exposure Mofokeng is receiving is ideal for a player of his age. The focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum over the course of a full season to ensure this campaign is truly transformative.

McCarthy offered advice on how Mofokeng can sustain his form. "Now he just has to continue, keep believing in himself because that’s the biggest part of it all, believing in yourself," he explained. "You’re the only one that can pull you out of any situation. And he’s done that, and he’s got to continue to pull himself out of every uncomfortable situation he finds himself in. And his football will flourish and hopefully he can establish himself well because it’s a great stepping stone. You know he’s playing for a team that’s in European football. Unfortunately, they didn’t make it to the Champions League, but they are in the Europa League."

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The path forward for Mofokeng seems clear, with McCarthy urging the winger to treat this season as a critical foundation for his future. "So, he plays for a team that plays European football, and they are always in the title hunt for the season in the Belgium Pro League. So, he’s just got to make this year a special year, and hopefully the next season he goes on. But yeah, I’m very happy that he’s proven his critics wrong, and he’s doing really well," the legendary striker concluded.