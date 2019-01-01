Benni McCarthy gives up on Cape Town City's title charge

The Citizens mentor admits that the league title has been one bridge too far for his troops

coach Benni McCarthy has conceded defeat in the race for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

City are now seven points adrift of log-leaders following their recent defeat to and ' win over Black on Wednesday night.

McCarthy and his troops made a late dash for the title, leading many to believe that the ambitious Capetonians could come up with a major upset.

However, with just a handful of games remaining, even the City mentor admits the league title is one step too far for his team.

“If you ask any coaches what position will make him happy, it’s number one. But, realistically, number one is probably a little out of reach. My first season I finished fifth,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has already guided City to an MTN8 title this season, and he has revealed that his objective now is to see his side improve on last season’s fifth-place finish.

“If my second season I can finish fourth, or third, it’s a step closer to challenge the league next season. It’ll be nice when you see progress that every year you are climbing the ladder, you not dropping further,” the former FC star revealed.

“My second season, it looks like I’ve improved from last season. Now I’m much better, wiser. I understand my players much better,” he concluded.

The 41-year-old may have had a glittering career as a player but he is quickly making a name for himself as a coach.

The Citizens are currently fourth on the league table with 40 points from 25 games, having registered 11 wins and seven defeats this season.

Next up for City is a match against Bloemfontein on Sunday.