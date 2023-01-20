AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has controversially stated Romain Folz is their best coach ever, downplaying Benni McCarthy's achievements.

Zungu lauds Folz, rating him above McCarthy

Folz has been at the club for four months

Outspoken Usuthu chairman justifies his comments

WHAT HAPPENED: Zungu was commenting on the impact Folz has had on AmaZulu, four months after his appointment.

The Usuthu chairman says he is convinced the youthful tactician has brought something new to the playing unit that has left him amazed.

WHAT HE SAID: "To be honest, Fohloza [Folz], is the best coach we’ve ever had. Since he’s been here, we’ve come to appreciate how much science there is in football," Zungu said as quoted by the South African.

"Everything he does is so detailed. Even though I didn’t know much about him but I’m amazed at what he does."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy broke a number of records during his tenure as AmaZulu coach. In the 2020/21 campaign, he helped Usuthu to a second-place finish in the PSL with a record 54 points and as a result, the team qualified for the Caf Champions League.

In that period, he helped the team go 16 matches unbeaten and set a record of registering six consecutive wins.

The Bafana Bafana legend also beat Mamelodi Sundowns duo Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi to the Coach of the Season Award.

Folz joined AmaZulu in October and has been in charge for just nine games in all competitions.

He has won two of those games, drawing five, and losing two in the process, while advancing to the MTN8 final.

However, the administrator has now rated the 32-year-old above the Manchester United coach

WHAT NEXT: AmaZulu will play Marumo Gallants in their next PSL match. McCarthy will be hoping to help Manchester United defeat leaders Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.