Benni McCarthy confirms Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika anthem decision but 'my professional duty is to the team and country I manage'

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The Kenya coach has opened up about the immense emotional weight of leading Kenya against his native South Africa in a high-stakes 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The legendary former striker, who remains Bafana Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer, faces a unique personal conflict as he returns to the dugout at Orlando Amstel Arena.

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A legend returns to familiar territory

The narrative surrounding Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier is dominated by one man: Benni McCarthy. The former FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers star, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday, is set to lead Kenya into a hostile environment against the very nation he represented with such distinction. As South Africa's record goalscorer with 31 international strikes, McCarthy’s legacy in Mzansi is set in stone, yet he now finds himself in the opposite technical area.

The venue for this continental showdown adds another layer of sentimentality to the occasion.

Despite the competitive nature of the match, McCarthy has confirmed he will not hide his patriotic roots when the pre-match ceremonies begin. He intends to join in with the South African national anthem, standing tall for the country that defined his career. “I’m still a South African, and I have done a great deal for my country when it comes to football, so I will sing my national anthem,” he told iDiski Times.

Professionalism over personal sentiment

Navigating the complex feelings of facing his home nation has not been easy for the Kenya boss. The striker-turned-manager admitted that the fixture carries a heavy weight that most coaches never have to experience. “Eish, facing Bafana ain’t no easy task and all the emotions that come with it. It’s a mixed emotion feeling, to be honest. It’s my country and my first love that makes it ever so hard,” he added during his interview with the South African publication.

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However, once the whistle blows, McCarthy insists that his allegiance must lie strictly with his current employers.

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The manager was clear that his personal history must be set aside for the duration of the ninety minutes. He explained: “But my professional duty is to the team and country I manage, so all the emotions go out the window. We will do our very best to maintain the utmost professionalism and give a good account of ourselves. I can’t be too emotionally invested because my job is to be the head coach for Kenya.”

Respecting the challenge of Pitso Mosimane

McCarthy knows that defeating South Africa will require a near-perfect performance from his squad.

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Success for the Harambee Stars would be a massive boost for McCarthy's tenure, but he is under no illusions about the scale of the task ahead. “I have to do anything possible to bring success and prosperity to the national team. It’s our professional duty to do the very best we can to help our teams win. Victory would be amazing, but I know how difficult it will be, considering Bafana’s status in African football. Coach Pitso is a very respected coach and a friend,” McCarthy noted.

As the qualifying race heats up, the eyes of the continent will be on how McCarthy handles this homecoming.