Benni McCarthy claims Cape Town City & AmaZulu fired him because 'because they couldn’t deal with the success I brought them'

Former Bafana Bafana forward Benni McCarthy has opened up on his time coaching in the Premier Soccer League and why he left his previous clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy spend over two years at Cape Town City in what was his first-ever coaching job in the PSL. He helped the Citizens to the MTN8 title in 2018.

After leaving Cape Town City, the 45-year-old was then hired by AmaZulu, a club he guided to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League when they became runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Usuthu then made their Caf Champions League debuts the following season, where they advanced to the group stage before they fired McCarthy in March 2022.

Durig a recent interview, Benni claimed City and AmaZulu were struggling to deal with the popularity he gave them, saying he had placed them on a level they had never reached before.

WHAT MCCARTHY SAID: “I was sad, because I was sad from disappointment because I didn’t expect when you have the kind of success that I had with the clubs that I’ve worked with, for them to then take the route of making you unemployed and firing you because they couldn’t deal with the success you were bringing to the clubs,” McCarthy told iDiski Times.

“But also they couldn’t deal with the popularity that was growing, what my name meant to our people. So they couldn’t deal with that. And then they felt the best way is to get someone that’s not as big as I was. And yeah, that makes me sad.

“Because I couldn’t understand what direction South Africa is going, when you have success, and you get fired for being successful, or doing what not many coaches in their career have done. So that was what I couldn’t stomach. And that made me sad when you called me. But I wasn’t sad because of them…"

AND WHAT MORE: McCarthy, however, said being sacked by the two PSL clubs worked in his favour and it opened the door to work in the Premier League.

“So that made me a bit like, ‘Wow, okay’. So you must be rather mediocre, or have done nothing in your career as a player, or as an ex-player, or now as a manager,” added McCarthy.

“That’s what they rather want, to associate themselves with mediocracy, instead of someone that wants to make the club, and put them on the level where they’ve never been before.

“So yeah, so then clearly they weren’t for me. You know they did me the greatest favours. Because if you look where I am now, a few years down the line, from managing Cape Town City and AmaZulu, at that time, I would have never thought this would even be a possibility.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving Usuthu, McCarthy was jobless for four months before resurfacing at Premier League giants Manchester United.

He was roped in to be part of manager Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff, working as a forwards coach. The former FC Porto star has been receiving rave reviews in England for improving United's attackers.

He is also one of the South African coaches working overseas, like Pitso Mosimane, Bradley Carnell, Steven Pienaar and Roger de Sa.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY? United are on course to play Uefa Champions League football next season and it is a challenge the Bafana legend would be relishing.

The Red Devils are left with eight Premier League games and McCarthy would also want to help his side win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.