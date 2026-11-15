Benni McCarthy cautions Bafana Bafana ahead of Kenya return leg in Nairobi - 'Our players are accustomed to it'

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Harambee Stars' head coach has sent a clear message to South Africa ahead of their upcoming AFCON qualifier, promising a much more aggressive approach on home soil. After securing a hard-fought draw in the first leg, McCarthy believes his side is ready to dominate the reverse fixture in Nairobi.

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McCarthy relies on home comforts

Following a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday night, Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy is confident that the return leg will tell a different story.

The former Bafana Bafana legend pointed to the atmospheric differences between the two countries as a potential stumbling block for Pitso Mosimane’ side.

“When we go home it will be different, I’m not sure whether South Africa will be accustomed to the altitude, the climate in Kenya,” McCarthy explained. The Harambee Stars mentor is banking on his players' familiarity with the local conditions to give them a physical edge over a Bafana side that appeared vulnerable during certain stretches of the first leg.

Tactical shift for Nairobi return

McCarthy has made it clear that Kenya will not be sitting back when they host their rivals.

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“Our players are accustomed to it. So, we will be looking to take the game to them because we saw [on Friday] when we want to play, we can play. We just have to do that from the first minute of the game, take the game to them.”

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The emphasis on a front-foot approach comes after Kenya proved they could hurt South Africa on the counter-attack and through sustained pressure.

Defensive caution against Bafana threats

Despite his desire to attack, the Kenya coach is fully aware of the individual quality present in the South African ranks.

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McCarthy singled out several key players who kept his defence under constant pressure during the four-goal thriller on Friday. He highlighted the specific tactical headaches caused by South Africa's creative outlets, noting that a lack of concentration could prove fatal regardless of where the match is played or the altitude involved.

“But also, we have to be aware of the threats they pose. The players they have upfront, [Oswin] Appollis, Tshepang [Moremi], [Relebohile] Mofokeng, [Iqraam] Rayners. They gave us headache,” McCarthy added. As both teams prepare for the Tuesday showdown, the balance between Kenya's newfound aggression and Bafana's attacking prowess remains the primary talking point in this competitive qualifying cycle.