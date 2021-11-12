Benni McCarthy blames De Sa and Tinkler for Orlando Pirates' failure to win Caf Champions League title

Former Orlando Pirates star Benni McCarthy has blamed Roger De Sa for the Soweto giants' failure to win the Caf Champions League eight years ago.









The retired striker worked with De Sa at Bucs during the 2012/2013 season which was also his final campaign as a professional footballer.









After McCarthy's departure, Pirates went on to reach the 2013 Champions League final where they were defeated by Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly under De Sa and his assistant Eric Tinkler.









McCarthy, who is currently in charge of AmaZulu FC as the coach, feels that De Sa and Tinkler destabilized the Bucs ship as responded to a fan on Twitter on Thursday night.





It was called Roger de Sa & Eric Tinkler that came and spoil the party 🤔 — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) November 11, 2021



McCarthy's former teammate Moeneeb Josephs then explained how De Sa and Tinkler 'dismantled' the Buccaneers.





It was like they were sent to dismantle the progress and with success May I add.Took away the feeling of no fear and invincibility that flowed throughout the team!!Still hurts to this day🤬 — moeneeb josephs (@moeneeb_josephs) November 11, 2021



Josephs and McCarthy were part of the Bucs side which dominated South African football during the 2011/12 season - winning a treble under coach Augusto Palacios.









However, the Buccaneers struggled in the early stages of the following campaign and Palacios was replaced by De Sa as the club's new head coach in September 2012 and he was was assisted by Tinkler.









McCarthy, who had spoken about his ambition of winning the Caf Champions League title with Pirates when he joined the club, struggled for fame game time under De Sa, who preferred Collins Mbesuma and Takesure Chinyama ahead of Benni.









The Bafana Bafana legend left Pirates at the end of the 2012/13 season after the club decided against renewing his contract and he retired from professional football.









Josephs also left Pirates for the now-defunct Bidvest Wits at the end of the same season having fallen out of favour under De Sa with Senzo Meyiwa being Bucs' first-choice keeper.

The man nicknamed Slim Kat retired from professional football in 2020 and he is now working with McCarthy at AmaZulu as the goalkeeper coach.