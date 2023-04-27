Benni explains his role at Manchester United & relationship with Ten Hag - 'I am not just here to learn'

South Africa legend Benni McCarthy has lauded Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and went on to share his experience at Old Trafford.

McCarthy joined Man Utd in mid-2022

He has positively impacted the Red Devils

McCarthy on Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED: McCarthy got an opportunity to work with Manchester United manager Ten Hag when he was appointed as the strikers' coach in July 2022.

He has since made an impact at Old Trafford, most notably on Marcus Rashford who has been the Red Devils' key player this season.

The Bafana Bafana legend has now praised Ten Hag and went on to reveal some character traits that some may have not known regarding the manager.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think I want to learn as much as I can from this manager," McCarthy told iDiski Times.

"He has such humility. He is humble, he is incredible, like just a complete gentleman in the game.

"And he is top, top, top, top-notch in terms of tactics, in terms of the way you want to play. And his clear vision of what he has in store for the team. Like, you know, so yeah.

"So I am just sponging off him. So I like getting in early in the mornings so that I am around when the coaching staff are here. Because just the levels that we work at.

"It’s just learning so much. And then also contributing. I’m not just here to learn, but to contribute as well. Putting my weight in and putting in what I know about the game. So contributing as much as learning."

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup. On Sunday, they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion to qualify for the FA Cup final where they will play rivals Manchester City.

After falling short in the race for the Premier League title, McCarthy and his Red Devils can now push for a third-place finish on the table.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Manchester United will be on Thursday in the league assignment against Tottenham Hotspur.