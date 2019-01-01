Benin confirm friendlies to prep for Afcon derby vs. Ghana

The Squirrels have announced a couple of encounters to prepare the way for a colossal Nations Cup meeting with their West African neighbours

Ahead of the upcoming , Benin have confirmed several friendly clashes as part of their tournament preparation.

According to Football 365, the Squirrels will face Mauritania, and Guinea ahead of their Nations Cup campaign, which they begin with a highly anticipated encounter with neighbours .

The first friendly is scheduled to take place against Mauritania on June 11, before meeting the Carthage Eagles on the 17th and, two days before the tournament kicks off, the Syli Nationale.

Michel Dussuyer’s side will be missing Stephane Sessegnon at the start of the tournament due to injury, although the talisman will be available for their second and third matches, against Guinea-Bissau on June 29 and reigning champions on July 2.

They are appearing at their fourth Nations Cup, after qualifying alongside at the expense of The Gambia and Togo.