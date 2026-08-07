Josip Sutalo looks to be entering his final weeks at Ajax. According to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, the 26-year-old defender already has as many as three offers on the table.

After three disappointing seasons in Amsterdam, Sutalo is open to leaving. Interested clubs must first strike a deal with Ajax, however.

So far, that has not happened. According to the Croatian report, Ajax want around €15 million for Sutalo.

Benfica are one of the three clubs mentioned. Premier League sides are also said to be interested in Sutalo.

At Lisbon, Sutalo could become the successor to Antonio Silva. He was sold to AFC Bournemouth for €25 million.

Back in 2023, Ajax paid no fewer than €20.5 million to Dinamo Zagreb for Sutalo. The club's hierarchy are now prepared to accept a loss of several million euros.

So far this season, Sutalo has not played for Ajax. The centre-back returned from the World Cup carrying niggles.