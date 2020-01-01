Benfica boss Jesus refuses to discuss Darwin Nunez to Barcelona rumours

The Portuguese manager was asked about the Uruguayan striker following his team's shock defeat

head coach Jorge Jesus dismissed speculation linking giants with Darwin Nunez.

Nunez became Benfica's most expensive signing when he arrived from Almeria in a €24 million deal in September.

The 21-year-old forward opened his account with a hat-trick in the last month, while the international has netted four goals across all competitions.

Jesus was asked about Nunez and rumoured interest from Barcelona following Benfica's shock 3-0 Primeira Liga loss to Boavista on Monday.

"There is no point in talking about it, it could just be sports news. I don't comment, I was more interested in commenting on Benfica's victory than Darwin," Jesus said.

The Catalans are reportedly interested in Nunez, who has been tipped by Jesus to surpass Joao Felix as the club's most expensive sale following the latter's €126 million transfer to last year.

"We got it right. We must not forget that he is a kid, he is 21 years old, there is a lot about the game that he does not know yet. He will learn with me and Benfica," Jesus told SportTV last month.

"All this decision-making ability, finishing and speed...He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player.

"Unfortunately for me, maybe I will lose him in a short time."

Nunez only joined Segunda side Almeria for the start of last season from Uruguay's Penarol - where he plundered 16 goals to 30 league appearances to earn admiration all across Europe.

His performances with Uruguay's youth teams earned him a call-up to the senior national team in September 2019, scoring on his debut in a draw against .

Benfica suffered their first league defeat of the season after succumbing to goals from Angel Gomes, Alberto Elis and Yanis Hamache.

The result left Benfica second and a point adrift of unbeaten leaders CP through six matches.

Benfica lost a Primeira Liga game by a margin of three-plus goals for the first time since October 2015, per Opta. Only Boavista and Sporting CP have won multiple league fixtures against Benfica by three or more goals in the 21st century.