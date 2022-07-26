Bender: Cape Town City sign Nani and Pato's former teammate at Orlando City

The former USA youth international revealed why he had to leave the Lions where he played alongside world-renowned players

Cape Town City have announced the signing of American attacking midfielder Jordan Bender ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old, who has represented the USA at under-17 and under-20 level, was previously on the books of Major League Soccer side Orlando City.

Bender spent the 2021 season on loan at USL Championship outfit Charlotte Independence before being released by Orlando earlier this year.

The Citizens announced the signing of the promising player on a three-year deal through their official Twitter page on Tuesday morning and Bender revealed why he had to leave Orlando.

"Playing for Orlando City in a professional set-up is hard over there because I was competing with Luis Nani at left winger in my rookie season and also [Alexandre] Pato," Bender said.

"It was really good to learn from them, to see their professionalism and their skill level is still at a top [level].

"A lot of young players get super discouraged when they don't get the success that they see other youngsters get. A lot of people quit too soon because they see how difficult it really is.

"I have to keep working and see what happens. I will not talk myself up right now. I believed that here at Cape Town City is the perfect opportunity for me to prove myself.

"Whatever happens, we will see. I am Jordan Bender and I am City FC."

Bender is City's second signing in the current PSL transfer window after Marc van Heerden, who recently joined the Citizens from Stellenbosch FC.