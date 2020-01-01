Benatia 'tried to get Chelsea’s Ziyech to Roma'

The Ex-Morocco captain tried to push a deal for his countryman to join the Giallorossi before opting for Stamford Bridge

Former AS defender Mehdi Benatia has revealed he tried to influence Hakim Ziyech to join the Giallorossi but the player ultimately settled for .

The 27-year-old international has been one of the most highly-rated players in the world thanks to his stunning performances for Ajax, part of which sent them to the semi-finals in 2018-19, seeing off the likes of European giants in and before bowing out to Hotspur.

Ziyech will begin a new chapter in West London with Chelsea paying a reported €40 million for his services.

Before making the move to Stamford Bridge, Benatia had been in talks with Edin Dzeko and former Roma director and club icon Francesco Totti, in order to bring Ziyech to the Sadio Olimpico.



According to Benatia, Totti was willing to get a deal done but Roma chairman James Pallotta did not approve of it.

“I had tried to get him to come to Roma, and he would’ve run to join this club," Benatia told La Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek as per Football Italia.

“I spoke to Francesco Totti and Edin Dzeko, telling them that this is the man they want. As a director, Francesco did everything he could to get the deal concluded, but Pallotta said it would be ‘an excessive expense’ and nothing ever came of it.”

Benatia also spoke of another high-rated Moroccan in Achraf Hakimi, who joined Milan in a five-year deal worth €40 million from Real Madrid.

He spent the last two seasons at and largely impressed, playing 73 times in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

Benatia believes Hakimi can compete with youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is currently regarded as the best right-back in the world.

“Hakimi is probably the jewel in the crown of this generation of Moroccan players. He is already one of the five best wing-backs in Europe, while in a couple of years, he’ll be contending Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool for first place,” Benatia continued.

“Hakimi called me before he signed for Inter. I told him was the best move he could possibly make.

“It was also perfect, as Inter will help him to grow tactically. Everyone wanted him, from PSG to , but he can refine his talent and become a more complete player in Italy, especially with a coach like Antonio Conte.”

Benatia is presently on the books of Al-Duhail in and having played for three Italian clubs in , Roma and Juventus, the 33-year-old ex-Morocco captain has admitted that when his contract with the Doha-based team expires in January 2021, his best destination for a European return would be Italy again.

"In January my contract with Al-Duhail, the club in where I'm staying, expires. I could stay here, but also return to Europe and in this case, Italy would be my favourite destination,” he stated.