Ben Ouanes scores and sees red as Kasimpasa crash in Turkish Cup

Mortadha Ben Ouanes went from hero to villain as Kasimpasa lost 2-1 to Gaziantep in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup encounter.

The Tunisia international had given the Apaches the lead in the keenly contested affair, however, his dismissal saw them crumble against the visiting side.

Still lamenting their 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor last time out, Kasimpasa welcomed GFK to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium – with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

That ambition looked achievable as Sami Ugurlu’s men took the lead through Ben Ouanes who put the ball beyond goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc after he was set up by teammate Valentin Eysseric.

That was the left back’s first goal for the Turkish elite division side since joining them from Etoile du Sahel at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, they could not hold on to that lead as the visiting team restored parity through Joao Figueiredo three minutes before the half-time break.

Despite several numerous attacking attempts, the hosts failed to take the lead as Gaziantep put up a good fight.

Sadly, Kasimpasa’s dream of progressing to the next round suffered a big setback as Ben Ouanes was given his marching orders in the 79th minute for serious foul play.

Profiting from their hosts’ numerical disadvantage, Erol Bulut's men snatched the winner courtesy of Alexandru Maxim - from the penalty spot - with nine minutes left on the clock.

Even after a late rally from Kasimpasa, they could not level matters.

Senegal’s Mamadou Fall was handed a starter’s role, albeit, he was subbed off for Ahmet Engin in the 73rd minute.

On the other hand, Senegal’s Papy Djilobodji was on parade from start to finish alongside Morocco’s Hamza Mendyl who is on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

Mendyl’s compatriot Ahmed El Messaoudi was not listed for action as well as Sierra Leone’s Steven Caulker.

Kasimpasa would be aiming to move on from this disappointment when they welcome Alanyaspor in a Turkish elite division match on February 13, while Gaziantep – who are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions travel to Istanbul Basaksehir.