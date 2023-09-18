Ben Motshwari finally leaves Orlando Pirates after years of being linked with Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates have released one of their midfielders ahead of Friday's PSL transfer deadline day.

Ben Motshwari joins AmaZulu

The veteran won two MTN8 titles with Bucs

Joins Usuthu for the rest of the season

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu have secured the services of former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits midfielder Ben Motshwari until June next year with an option to extend his stay to 2025.

Motshwari fell out of favour in Jose Riveiro's side as the likes of Miguel Timm and Thabang Monare were the mainstays in the heart of the Buccaneers' midfield this season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We welcome Ben into the team and trust that he will settle in well and make a good contribution to Pablo Franco’s side," club president Sandile Zungu was quoted as saying by the club's website.

Article continues below

"We bid farewell to Motshwari. Ben's journey with us has come to an end as he embarks on a new chapter. Motshwari is one of those players who embodies the spirit of a true football gladiator. Much like the legendary Gennaro Gattuso, Motshwari’s approach to the game was defined by heart and tenacity. Every time he stepped onto the pitch, he gave his all for that Pirates jersey," Pirates bid farewell to the player in a club statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Motshwari has not featured for the Buccaneers this season as he has struggled to keep his place in the team. At Usuthu, he is expected to compete with players like George Maluleka and Celimpilo Ngema for a starting berth in Franco's side. He was constantly linked Pirates' arch-Kaizer Chiefs in the last few years.

Next Match PSL POL AMZ Info

WHAT'S NEXT: The 32-year-old is expected to be available for selection when Franco selects his team to take on Polokwane City later this month.