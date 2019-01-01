Ben Motshwari disappointed to see Orlando Pirates lose out in PSL title race
Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari says it was critical for them to win their final match of the season.
The Buccaneers ended the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season on a winning note as they thrashed Polokwane City 3-0 in Orlando on Saturday.
Motshwari, who joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits prior to the start of the campaign, reflected on the team's emphatic victory.
"We knew what we wanted to do as it was our last game here at home," Motshwari told Pirates TV.
"We wanted to get the maximum points. It was critical for us to finish on a high," he continued.
Pirates could only win the PSL title if they defeated Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns had failed to collect the maximum points against Free State Stars.
However, Bucs settled for the runners-up spot after Sundowns successfully defended the PSL trophy following their 1-0 win over Stars in Bethlehem on Saturday.
"It was not in our hands. So, we just needed to score as many goals we could and that is what we did. We gave our fans a beautiful show," he continued.
"We are disappointed with the league, but like I said it was not in our hands," he added.
"The most important thing was to win against Polokwane City of which we did," he concluded.
Motshwari, who won the PSL title with Wits, made 21 appearances in the league for Bucs - netting twice in the process.