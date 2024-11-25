Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: More than three-week break gives the visitors an edge.

Belouizdad’s season hasn’t gone according to plan but with only eight games played in the Algerian Ligue 1, they still have time to hit the heights of last season.

They will turn their attention to the group stage of the CAF Champions League on Tuesday when they entertain Premier Soccer League giants, Orlando Pirates.

Corentin Martins will hope to see his side start the campaign more positively than they did the league.

The Algerian outfit can expect a tough assignment against the high-flying Orlando Pirates who are currently at the summit of the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten in league action this season and have enjoyed a rest of more than three weeks before this encounter.

Jose Riveiro’s men should be charged up for this fixture, especially considering the hosts were last in action a week ago.

Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates clean sheet - Yes @ 3.70 with World Sports Betting

Orlando Pirates totals - over 1.5 goals with World Sports Betting

Matchbet - Orlando Pirates to win @ 3.00 with World Sports Betting

Solid visiting defence

Goals haven’t been free-flowing for the Algerian side as they’ve failed to hit the back of the net in two of their previous four matches.

They’ve scored only seven goals in their eight league fixtures for an average of 0.87 goals per game.

Martins’ troops are up against a formidable defence in Orlando Pirates. The visitors have only conceded once in their last four fixtures, keeping three clean sheets along the way.

In total, Riveiro’s charges shipped just two goals in the PSL from seven games, an indication of their strength at the back increasing the likelihood of a complete shutout here.

Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates clean sheet - Yes @ 3.70 with World Sports Betting

Flourishing forwards

In addition to their defensive strength, Pirates are proving effective and potent in front of goal this season, already bagging 13 goals in the PSL.

They’re averaging 1.85 goals per game this term and are the second-highest goalscorers in the division to only Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nine goals in their last five outings across all competitions has them averaging 1.8 goals per game, a clear trend that could become reality on Tuesday evening.

Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates totals - over 1.5 goals with World Sports Betting

Form to decide the tie

There’s no history between these sides as this meeting will be their first but based on form alone, the visitors could walk away with three points here.

By virtue of being the home side, Belouizdad are slight favourites to win the match but Pirates possess pedigree and have been scintillating this season.

On a run of four consecutive victories compared to the host’s two wins from five (L2, D1), the Sea Robbers are likely to leave Algeria with a bag full of points.

Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 3: Matchbet - Orlando Pirates to win @ 3.00 with World Sports Betting