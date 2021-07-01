Belhanda: Newly-promoted Super Lig club Adana Demirspor sign ex-Galatasaray midfielder

The Morocco international is back in the Turkish top-flight after his contract was abruptly terminated by Galatasaray in March

Newly-promoted Super Lig club Adana Demirspor have announced the signing of Younes Belhanda on a three-year deal.

Belhanda completed a free transfer to the New Adana Stadium on Thursday after he was released by Galatasaray in May because he criticised the club in an interview.

After three months without competitive football, the Morocco star is set to revive his career in Adana and in a league where he has been playing in since 2017.

The 31-year-old's addition comes as a boost for the Blue Lightnings as they prepare to compete in the Super Lig for the first time in 26 years - their last outing in the top-flight was in the 1994-95 campaign.

Samet Aybaba's side earned automatic promotion to the Turkish top-flight last season after they finished the 2020-21 campaign as champions of the second division.

Prior to the termination of his contract in Istanbul, Belhanda contributed three assists and six goals in 22 league matches for Fatih Terim's side last term.

Back in March, the 2012 Marc-Vivien Foe prize winner accused Galatasaray management for not taking care of the Turk Telekom Arena and he was consequently fired.

"It's not easy to come back on a ground like this. We are Galatasaray. Under normal circumstances, Galatasaray managers have to find a solution here... They know we play football here. They shouldn't look at what's written on Instagram on Twitter or in the press. They have to take care of the stadium. They have to find a solution," Belhanda said in the interview.

"We're the ones playing on the field, and they've got to work to the end to make sure we play here on the weekend in the best conditions... Even Florya is better than here. Is that normal? It's not."

The Atlas Lions midfielder has won two Super Lig titles, a Turkish Cup and one Super Cup since he moved to Turkey from Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv in 2017.

He started his professional career at Montpellier where he spent four years and he also had stints at Schalke 04 and Nice.

On the international scene, Belhanda left France for Morocco in 2010 and he was part of the Atlas Lions' squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. He has a tally of five goals in 56 international appearances so far.