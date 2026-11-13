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Hussein Labib, the president of Zamalek club, revealed several surprises regarding the inner workings of his period in charge of the club, admitting that there were errors in forming the board of directors, and acknowledging that the board bears responsibility for new debts approaching 7 million dollars, despite paying off a large part of the financial obligations he inherited when he took on the responsibility.

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The Zamalek president's admissions did not stop at the financial side. They extended to his assessment of his board's performance, his previous choices, and some thorny files that have sparked wide controversy inside the White Castle.

During his appearance on the "On Sport" channel, Labib addressed the Abdel Hamid Maaly crisis. The failure to translate the FIFA letter was not the cause of the crisis, he explained, after Zamalek submitted an appeal against the penalty, then reached a settlement agreement with the player and sent it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, requesting the suspension of the disciplinary penalty. He added that the court rejected the request despite the payment of the player's dues, stressing that the issue of translation was never raised in the case.

Labib revealed that the administration hopes to have the disciplinary transfer ban lifted before the upcoming winter transfer window. The club is making intensive efforts to achieve this, he said, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport has not yet set a date to consider the case. That places the administration's upcoming moves before a new challenge.

Assessing his administrative experience, Labib made a striking admission. If he could turn back time he would change the make-up of the board members, a nod to the internal disputes that affected the harmony between some of them. He explained that one or three members were not in agreement with the rest of the board, before rating the administration's performance no higher than 4 out of 10. It was an admission that reflected his lack of full satisfaction with the experience.

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On the hardest moments inside the club, Labib chose the withdrawal of Zamalek's land in 6th of October City, the worst day he went through during his presidency. He also named Imam Ashour as the biggest loss between himself, Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Ashraf Bencharki. At the same time he rejected the idea of Zizo returning to the team, and stressed that he did not try to sign any player from Al-Ahly in response to the player's transfer to the traditional rival.

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7 million dollars: new debts because of the board

In a more candid financial admission, Labib acknowledged that his board caused the accumulation of debts ranging between 6 and 7 million dollars. The administration inherited a club in an extremely difficult financial situation, he explained, with obligations exceeding two billion pounds, but it succeeded in paying off close to one billion pounds of them. Zamalek suffered financial crises over many long years, he added, which pushes the administration to search for solutions that ensure stability and sustainability for the next board.

Part of the new debts was linked to contractual obligations and financial plans that did not go as expected, Labib explained, citing the agreement with Bizerte club on the value of the deal. The club had relied on revenues it was waiting to obtain from the October land, before its withdrawal led to complications in the financial calculations. He added that the administration has not yet obtained the necessary approvals to acquire a plot of land in the Fifth Settlement, to compensate for part of the losses.

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Labib denied that Mamdouh Abbas interfered in the board's decisions. The relationship is based on discussion and exchange of views as one of Zamalek's lovers, he explained, without imposing any decisions on the board. He also thanked him for his large financial donations, stressing that these are not debts owed by the club.

On the failure in indoor games, Labib pointed to the absence of teams, coaches and the youth sector in the required form when the board took over responsibility, as well as errors in choosing some coaches and players. The club has already begun steps to restore its standing in these games, he confirmed. At the football level, he described Zamalek's group in the African tournaments as difficult, but expressed confidence in the team's ability to reach the final.

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Final messages regarding Al-Ahly and Zizo

The Zamalek president pointed to the team's need to reinforce the midfield and the wings, along with a change in the style of play. Moatamed Gamal prefers to hold training sessions away from the club's headquarters, he explained, a decision that is up to the head coach. He also confirmed that talk about the upcoming elections is still early, and no member has asked for his consultation on them so far, but he will announce his position on the candidates for the club presidency at the appropriate time.

Labib concluded by confirming that there is no rupture in the relationship with Al-Ahly's board. He does not wish to repeat the experience of signing a player from the Red Castle, he stressed, after seeing that some of the players who moved between the two clubs were not successful in their new experience. Between his admission of the mistakes in the administrative make-up, his acknowledgement of the new debts, and his modest assessment of his board, Labib's statements reopened the file of the outcome of his administration of Zamalek and the club's future in the coming period.