Cristiano Ronaldo says that fame has made his life boring and that he wants "to be free again".

The 34-year-old is one of the most famous faces on the planet, having spent most of his career as one of the best footballers in the world.

As well as winning domestic titles with , and Juve, the attacker has guided to a European Championship and claimed five Ballons d'Or for himself.

As well as a perennial winner on the field, the Portuguese star is one of the most popular figures on social media.

But the fame that comes with such success is all too much for the forward, who cannot even take his children to the park for fear of being mobbed by fans.

"Being me is boring," he said in an interview with ITV.

"A part of it is fantastic. Being famous, first page of the newspaper and TV. But after 15 years, after all this time, I want some privacy.

"In the last 10 years, my privacy has gone. I haven't been to the park with my kids. If I go, people turn up and my kids are nervous, my girlfriend is nervous, I'm nervous.

"When you are in public, you cannot be yourself. It's boring. I want to be free again."

More powerful than his thirst for peace and quiet, however, is his appetite for silverware.

"My obsession to win, to have success. I worked for that. Talent is not enough," he added.

"I am addicted to winning, the success. I dont chase the records, they chase me."

Ronaldo's career has been dominated by his rivalry with star Lionel Messi, as debate over which is the better player rages on.

But the Juve star says he has a good relationship with the Argentine, even if they are not exactly friends.

“Many people are surprised when I speak with him at UEFA events, but my relationship with him is we are not friends, but we share the stage for 15 years," he said.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know it pushed me to be a better player and I am push him to be a better player.”