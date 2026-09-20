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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Behind the scenes tensions: the secret behind the Al-Ahly professional's dispute with Posecnik on the Sundowns night

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
W. Galeno
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

Hot secrets

Media reports have laid bare the crisis involving Brazilian professional Wanderson Galeno, the Al-Ahli Saudi winger, and his Dutch coach Marino Pusic on the night of the 2-1 defeat to Sundowns yesterday, Saturday, in the Intercontinental Cup competition.

Pusic threw Galeno on at left-back in the closing minutes. That decision infuriated the Brazilian, who plays as a winger.

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According to the "Doreena Ghair" programme, the row goes back to before the match, when Pusic held a meeting with the player to gauge his physical and technical readiness to feature after recovering from his injury.

The source explained that "the player informed his manager of his desire to feature, especially after recovering from the injury, but the latter asked him not to rush so as not to suffer a sudden setback".

Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC

Read also: The meal rumour: the Saudi national team manager explains the reason for Al-Juwayr's dismissal before the 27th Gulf Cup

Leaving Galeno out of the starting line-up angered the player greatly, the source added, and what triggered the crisis was his introduction in the closing minutes at left-back.

Al-Ahli are going through a difficult period on both the technical and administrative levels. Reports suggest the Dutch coach may leave his role at Al-Ahli after a short period.

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