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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Behind the scenes of the transfer market: Bayern Munich star rejected a move to Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bundesliga
Manchester City vs Coventry City
Manchester City
Coventry City
Premier League
A. Pavlovic
Germany
England

Manchester City has expressed its desire for the player several times

A Bayern Munich player turned down an enquiry from Manchester City during the recent summer transfer window, preferring to stay in Bavaria, according to a German press report.

According to "Sport 1", Aleksandar Pavlovic sat on City's wish list, and the club were ready to pay up to 100 million euros for the Germany international. Pavlovic rejected the idea of leaving Bayern.

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His contract with the Bavarian club runs until 2029, and the 22-year-old had no interest in an early exit. Manchester City never submitted an official offer.

Pavlovic is one of the key men in Vincent Kompany's line-up. City first enquired about signing him in the spring, and Bayern's management knew all about the approach.

During the 2026 World Cup, the English club came back for the player again, but the Germany international did not want to consider a move at that point. Once the tournament ended, and with City's need to replace star man Rodri becoming clear, he chose to stay put.

Pavlovic has been at Bayern since 2011. One of the club's academy products, he came through the various youth teams before joining the first-team squad in 2023.

He has racked up 102 appearances for Bayern's first team, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists, while "Transfermarkt" puts his market value at around 90 million euros.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.


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