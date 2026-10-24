Behind the scenes of the Kompany crisis: did his lifestyle cause his downfall?

German press reports lifted the lid on Saturday on what preceded the health scare suffered by Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, a man known for working punishing hours on barely any sleep.

The German newspaper "TZ" claims Kompany went to hospital several days ago, spending a night there and undergoing medical tests that came back negative.

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Staff at the Bavarian club know the Belgian well for surviving on only a few hours' sleep, often working deep into the night.

Health worries did little to slow him down this week. Kompany took the first team's training session before moving on to oversee the second team, where he collapsed.

Club officials are now adamant that he needs proper rest and all the time required to recover fully before returning to his duties.

The setback follows a recent viral infection and pain in the hip area, which forced him to miss some training sessions and one press conference. The precise causes of the latest incident remain unknown, pending the completion of medical tests.

Matters took a worrying turn when Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl, speaking in remarks carried by "Sky Sport Germany", confirmed Kompany's absence would not be a matter of days but would stretch to several weeks.



