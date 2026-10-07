Mohammed Al-Owais lifted the lid on Saudi Arabia's triumph in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", with the goalkeeper insisting that the backing of the fans and his family's prayers helped the players shrug off the pressure and clinch the title.

Read also.. "I will not leave the national team".. Messi breaks his silence before the world on the night of his retirement

"The prayers of my parents, my wife, my children and the fans helped us, and the pressure in Gulf tournaments is immense," Al-Owais told the "Al-Kass" channels network after the win.

He went on to hail the role the supporters played in the final against the UAE: "Our fans brought it in 10 minutes and sorted things out, and after that our players dominated for 80 minutes."

Saudi Arabia had sealed the Gulf 27 title with a 2-0 victory over the UAE in the final. They lifted the trophy in front of their own fans, capping a superb campaign without conceding a single goal.

Al-Owais signed off by looking ahead to what comes next. "I hope we win the Asian Cup and qualify for the World Cup," he said, framing the Gulf success as a key step towards Saudi Arabia's ambitions in the competitions to come.