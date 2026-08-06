French reports have lifted the lid on why Saudi club Al-Ahli's negotiations with veteran French coach Didier Deschamps collapsed. Deschamps had been one of the leading names tipped to take charge of the team after the departure of Germany's Matthias Jaissle.

According to French radio Monte Carlo, Deschamps never shut the door on coaching Al-Ahli. He showed early willingness to try his hand in the Roshn League, drawn by the sporting project and the club's grand ambitions.

The talks stalled, though. The report pointed to the decision-making set-up inside Saudi clubs, where no single party calls the shots. Several bodies help shape the strategic decisions, and that often drags out the process or shifts direction midway through negotiations.

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Major signings don't rest with the club's management alone, the report added. The final word on a number of important deals belongs to the Public Investment Fund, which made the road to a deal with Deschamps even more tangled before it broke down for good.

All of this lands just as Al-Ahli have wrapped up the signing of the Netherlands' Marino Pusic to lead the team over the next two seasons. The club dropped the idea of chasing several big names linked with coaching "Al-Raqi", closing one of the most intriguing files in the coaching market this summer.