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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Before the stunning comeback: Manchester United fans protest with tennis balls

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League
England
Italy

Huge anger among Manchester United fans

Manchester United's fans turned on their club's management and owners during the fourth round of the Champions League league phase against Roma, hurling tennis balls onto the Old Trafford pitch in protest as results continued to slide.

United had gone nine matches without a win across all competitions heading into the Roma clash. The pressure on Red Devils coach Michael Carrick had reached breaking point, with his job now under threat.

According to "Sky Sports", the protest landed at a brutal moment for the hosts. Roma raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 17 minutes. Then, in the 21st minute, a flurry of tennis balls rained down from the Stretford End, halting play until the players cleared them and the game resumed.

None of it came as a shock. Fans had planned the demonstration in advance and announced it on social media, with further protest activity around the stadium itself. Anger at the club's management had been building for months, fuelled by the slump in form and rising ticket prices.

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The stoppage lasted only moments, but its timing told you everything about the mood in the stands, especially with the team stumbling early against Roma. What followed was extraordinary. United hauled themselves back from two goals down to win 3-2 in a stunning Old Trafford comeback.

Bruno Fernandes started the fightback in the second half, pulling one back from the penalty spot in the 58th minute. Matheus Cunha levelled in the 83rd minute. The Brazilian then struck again just three minutes later, in the 86th, completing his brace and sealing a famous victory.

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